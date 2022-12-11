Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Park Nightclub gives back to the community for the holiday season

Park Nigthclub
Park Nigthclub(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Park nightclub gathered to give back this holiday season.

Volunteers and staff fulfilled the wishes of 53 angels from The Salvation Army Angel Tree.

They also packed 25 lunchboxes filled with snacks and 25 bookbags filled with school supplies for kids.

But that wasn’t all. They filled 200 bags with hygiene products for the homeless.

Park nightclub will give the supplies to Total Action for Progress and other city resources.

So, they can be distributed in the star city.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Carroll Co. Sheriff's Office
Former Radford Police Captain arrested
Credit: Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Seven arrested on narcotics charges within Bedford Co.
Three people taken to the hospital after Roanoke Co. crash
A portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford Co. is blocked following a rockslide Friday...
Rockslide closes portion of Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford Co.
Republican Party of VA releases statement after imagery deemed racist appears on website

Latest News

Rockbridge Chrtistmas Baskets
Community comes together for the 75th Annual Rockbridge Christmas Baskets
Hunters for the Hungry
Hunters for the Hungry need hunters to donate meat to help feed families during the holidays
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech men’s basketball defeats Oklahoma State 70-65
No. 7 Hokies women’s basketball defeats N.C. Asheville 86-48