Park Nightclub gives back to the community for the holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Park nightclub gathered to give back this holiday season.

Volunteers and staff fulfilled the wishes of 53 angels from The Salvation Army Angel Tree.

They also packed 25 lunchboxes filled with snacks and 25 bookbags filled with school supplies for kids.

But that wasn’t all. They filled 200 bags with hygiene products for the homeless.

Park nightclub will give the supplies to Total Action for Progress and other city resources.

So, they can be distributed in the star city.

