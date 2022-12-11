Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano continues to ease

FILE - Lava erupts from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii.
FILE - Lava erupts from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii.(Caleb Jones | AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — The eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to ease, scientists said Sunday, reinforcing an earlier pronouncement that the mountain’s first flare-up in nearly 40 years might soon end.

“We have good news to report,” Ken Hon, the scientist in charge of the U.S. Geological Survey at the Hawaii Volcano Observatory, said during a briefing. “The eruption is still at an extremely low level at this point.”

Hon said the eruption is contained entirely within the volcano’s cinder cone. The USGS said a small amount of light remained visible at night through a vent in the cone, but the channels below that vent “appear drained of lava.”

The inactive front of the lava flow may inch northward very slowly as it continues to settle, the agency said.

Hon said Mauna Loa’s eruption appears to be ramping down and that nearby Kilauea has now reached a “full pause,” with its lava lake stagnant and crusted over.

Mauna Loa began spewing molten rock Nov. 27 after being quiet for 38 years. The incandescent spectacle drew onlookers and set some nerves on edge among people who’ve lived through past eruptions.

Sunday’s update came a day after scientists lowered the alert level for the volcano from a warning to a watch and said the eruption could be in its final days.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Carroll Co. Sheriff's Office
Former Radford Police Captain arrested
Credit: Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Seven arrested on narcotics charges within Bedford Co.
Three people taken to the hospital after Roanoke Co. crash
A portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford Co. is blocked following a rockslide Friday...
Rockslide closes portion of Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford Co.
Republican Party of VA releases statement after imagery deemed racist appears on website

Latest News

Rockbridge Chrtistmas Baskets
Community comes together for the 75th Annual Rockbridge Christmas Baskets
Park Nigthclub
Park Nightclub gives back to the community for the holiday season
Hunters for the Hungry
Hunters for the Hungry need hunters to donate meat to help feed families during the holidays
A police officer walks by the nose of Pan Am flight 103 in a field near the town of Lockerbie,...
Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in US custody