‘81 Years of Food and Family’ Former Roanoker Restaurant cookbook

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you miss your favorite dishes from the Roanoker Restaurant, a new cookbook will bring them to your kitchen.

Former beloved restaurant, The Roanoker Restaurant unexpectedly closed in May.

“They preserved a lot of older pictures from 41, 50, 60 all the way up till we closed,” said Butch Craft.

Craft is sharing the recipes that gave the restaurant success for 81 years.

81 Years of Food and Family pays homage to its history and shares the best-selling buttermilk biscuit recipe and more.

“They can expect potato salad, meatloaf, ranch dressing, salmon cakes, macaroni salad, yellow squash casserole things that people really loved and requested,” added Butch.

In the first four days of its debut Craft has sold more than 1400 copies.

`You can still place your order but it will not be fulfilled before Christmas.

It is available to order at Book No Further.

