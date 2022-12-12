Birthdays
Bedford County man with special needs missing

Charles James Reynolds, missing from Bedford County.
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County man with special needs has been reported missing, according to the Bedford Police Department.

Charles James Reynolds was last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say a Toyota truck is also missing.

Truck reported missing from Bedford County.
Anyone with information on Reynolds’s location is asked to call Detective Blackford with the Bedford Police Department at 540-875-7526. Police ask that if you Reynolds that you do not approach him.

