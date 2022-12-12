Celebrating the Arts at the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg has a long history - having been one of the most prominent and well-attended theatres in Central Virginia.

Here @ Home welcomes Michelline Hall to tell us about a special celebration happening at the Center and a little more about the history of it.

See how this Center transformed over the years, and the special events that are happening in 2023!

Find more information on their website here

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.