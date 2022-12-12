Birthdays
Celebrating the Arts at the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg

A look at the celebrations and history of this prominent theatre
Academy Center of the Arts
Academy Center of the Arts(Academy Center of the Arts)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg has a long history - having been one of the most prominent and well-attended theatres in Central Virginia.

Here @ Home welcomes Michelline Hall to tell us about a special celebration happening at the Center and a little more about the history of it.

See how this Center transformed over the years, and the special events that are happening in 2023!

Find more information on their website here

