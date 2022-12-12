Former Averett University Vice President dies at 71

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Charles Somerville Harris, 71, died on Wednesday, according to an announcement from Averett University. Harris spent two decades building a storied career with the school under multiple roles.

Harris was the Director of Athletics, Vice President of Student Services and Executive Vice President.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Hampton University in mass media arts. Harris is from Mecklenburg Co. and lived in Greensboro with his wife.

Averett University announced in 2016 that they would be naming an athletic field house in his honor.

Some of his other accomplishments and legacies are as follows:

-1979: First African-American director of athletics at an Ivy League school (University of Pennsylvania)

-1985: First African-American director of athletics at a Pac-10 school (Arizona State University)

-First African-American director of athletics in USA South Athletic Conference

