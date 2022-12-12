Gas prices in Roanoke down 11.5 cents in the past week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 11.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 30.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 2.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $2.69 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.49 per gallon, a difference of 80 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.29 per gallon while the highest was $4.49 per gallon, a difference of $2.20 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon today. The national average is down 56.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

December 12, 2021: $3.12 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.32 per gallon)

December 12, 2020: $1.97 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.15 per gallon)

December 12, 2019: $2.33 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.58 per gallon)

December 12, 2018: $2.16 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.39 per gallon)

December 12, 2017: $2.24 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.45 per gallon)

December 12, 2016: $2.08 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.21 per gallon)

December 12, 2015: $1.85 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.01 per gallon)

December 12, 2014: $2.45 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.59 per gallon)

December 12, 2013: $3.02 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.24 per gallon)

December 12, 2012: $3.09 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.31 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $2.98 per gallon, down 10.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.09 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.00 per gallon, down 11.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.12 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.10 per gallon, down 13 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.23 per gallon.

“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well. The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “On the previously hard-hit West Coast, average prices have fallen nearly $2 per gallon since October. Fifteen states now have average gasoline prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week. We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so. While the Keystone Pipeline shutdown has been getting some attention, motorists need not worry much about the oil-carrying pipeline for now. There is no expected impact to gasoline prices as of now.”

