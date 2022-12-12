Birthdays
How to Eat Healthier this Holiday Season

A new trend called intuitive eating is gaining in popularity
(WLUC)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday season is in full swing, and a lot of people go into the festive season intending to put their diets or healthy eating habits on hold.

Keya Price, Dietitian, from LewisGale Medical Center, joins us on Here @ Home to discuss ways we can avoid eating too much during the holidays and offers advice for offsetting any extra indulgence during the holiday season.

Price also discusses a new trend that’s gaining in popularity, which is called intuitive eating. She explains what that is and how it works.

