Mothers Against Drunk Driving Encourages People to Plan for the Holidays

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Holiday parties and end of the year celebrations are in full swing, and with that fun Mothers Against Drunk Driving wants people to plan ahead.

MADD’s Rae Carkhuff and Roderick Howard joined Kate Capodanno on Here @ Home to explain the importance of staying sober this season.

In December 2020 there were nearly 1,000 fatalities, according to MADD.

Simple things like designating a driver, planning to order a rideshare, or avoiding the alcohol can keep you from being part of those statistics, MADD said.

