One displaced in Roanoke apartment fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been displaced after a fire at an apartment in Roanoke Sunday night, according to Roanoke-Fire EMS.

Crews say they responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 1100 block of Pilot St SW and found smoke showing from a two-story apartment when they arrived.

The resident of the apartment was evaluated on scene. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and damages are under investigation.

