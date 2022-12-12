Birthdays
One displaced in Roanoke apartment fire

Pilot Street fire.
Pilot Street fire.(Roanoke Fire & EMS)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been displaced after a fire at an apartment in Roanoke Sunday night, according to Roanoke-Fire EMS.

Crews say they responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 1100 block of Pilot St SW and found smoke showing from a two-story apartment when they arrived.

The resident of the apartment was evaluated on scene. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and damages are under investigation.

