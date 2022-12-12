Police: One injured in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is injured following a shooting in Lynchburg Monday, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Florida Ave.

Police say the man was shot in the leg, but that his injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Police have closed off a portion of Florida Ave.

