Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Police: One injured in Lynchburg shooting

Crime (GFX)
Crime (GFX)(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is injured following a shooting in Lynchburg Monday, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Florida Ave.

Police say the man was shot in the leg, but that his injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Police have closed off a portion of Florida Ave.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Carroll Co. Sheriff's Office
Former Radford Police Captain arrested
Republican Party of VA releases statement after imagery deemed racist appears on website
Three people taken to the hospital after Roanoke Co. crash
Credit: Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Seven arrested on narcotics charges within Bedford Co.
Shop with a Cop in Bedford County
33 kids go Christmas shopping with a cop in Bedford County

Latest News

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Police on scene at Bedford Walmart
Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken
Ruben & Clay performing at the Jefferson Center
Charles James Reynolds, missing from Bedford County.
Bedford County man with special needs missing
The A.P. Hill statue was the last Confederate statue owned by the city of Richmond to be removed.
WATCH: A.P. Hill statue removed in Richmond