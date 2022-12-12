Roanoke author and cancer survivor donates the proceeds from her story to Carilion Clinic’s cancer center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke author and cancer survivor donated the proceeds of her story to Carilion Clinic’s cancer center on Monday morning.

Lynn Baringer beat her nine-year battle with cancer while she was pregnant and shared her story with Chicken Soup for the Soul. She donated $15,000 from the book’s proceeds to Carilion’s cancer care.

After the check presentation on Monday morning, Baringer dropped off nearly 200 books at Carilion for current patients.

She hopes her story will help other patients get through their battles.

”I feel like this is being able to have closure and healing and it will actually help other people going through cancer,” Baringer said. “Maybe this donation will help Carilion in ways that they can help with more clinical trials.”

The money will be used for expanding Carilion’s cancer care center and medical technologies.

