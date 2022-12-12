Roanoke planning commissioners vote in favor of Brandon Avenue housing development

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s planning commissioners voted in favor of a housing development that would go on along Brandon Avenue in the Wasena neighborhood.

Many neighborhood residents spoke out against the development at Monday afternoon’s planning commission meeting. Their main concern is the traffic intersection of Sherwood Avenue, Brandon Avenue and Main Street.

Residents are concerned the added traffic from the housing units would make it dangerous for both drivers and pedestrians.

”Traffic from the proposed development would turn this situation along Brandon and Brambleton into a living nightmare,” one resident said at the meeting.

Developers are addressing resident’s main traffic concern by proposing the construction of Brandon Lane. R.P. Fralin Inc.’s operations manager explained it would connect Brandon Avenue and the housing development.

“It provides better walkability with the proposed connecting sidewalk along that stretch of Brandon Avenue for pedestrian traffic,” Wynne Phillips said. “It’s going to be safer than it is existing today.”

Residents also brought up concerns about the stormwater run-off from Murray’s Run.

“One person should not use their land at the detriment of their neighbor’s downstream,” another resident said.

The development is a 58% decrease in housing density than the previous two plans. R.P. Fralin Inc. owns eight acres of land along Brandon Avenue. The company plans to develop 29 single-family town homes on three of the acres.

“It addresses some of the previous feedback that we heard from the community as well as city staff,” Phillips said. “I truly believe that this will be the most beneficial outcome for Roanoke City to offer some diversified housing that is much needed.”

The commissioners voted in favor of the proposed rezoning development six to one.

“I’m actually hopeful that once we have some housing units along this property, the creek will be opened up and you’ll have children playing in the creek that’s in their backyard,” planning commissioner Sarah Glenn said. “It’s hard to appreciate an amenity that you don’t see.”

The proposal plans to maintain the existing greenway during development.

Monday’s approval from Roanoke’s planning commission comes after multiple community meetings between residents and the developers.

City council will now hear the proposal at its upcoming meeting on Monday, December 19. This will be the third time R.P. Fralin Inc. has sought approval from the city about the development.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.