Sea Tow Smith Mountain Lake donates over 1600 toys to ‘A Child’s Christmas’ program

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Lake Christian Ministries is holding their program called ‘A Child’s Christmas’ for the 26th year.

This year, they will be giving toys to 439 children throughout Bedford County, Franklin County, and Pittsylvania County.

“Knowing that you’re helping children, knowing that you’re bringing joy to small children who can’t help the situation that they may be in, there’s nothing like it,” said Dianna Weiner, Program director of A Child’s Christmas.

Sea Tow Smith Mountain Lake collected over 1600 toys for the program and delivered them on Monday.

“We could not have the success that we do without all their help or without all the volunteers that we get. It is a hugely successful program, and I’m just really grateful for all of that support,” added Weiner.

Each year, Sea Tow gathers up a boatload of toys by standing outside of Dollar General to ask for donations.

“Over the years, we’ve delivered thousands of toys and I’m big into it,” explained Nancy Ellett, co-owner of Sea Tow. “I love the kids. I wouldn’t want some kid to get up on Christmas morning and not have that sparkle in their eyes about all the toys they have.”

The donations are not only a gift to the children, but also to the volunteers.

“As we as we are trying to fill these bags, our coordinators for each of the age groups go out to the tables and they’re not having to go to Walmart or wherever to do shopping. They can just walk out to these tables, and they can fill these bags with things that the kids are going to love,” said Weiner.

The toys and clothes will be given to the families this Saturday in black bags so that children can’t see what’s inside.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.