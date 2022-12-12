Sunshine and seasonable for the start of the week

Clear and cold start to the day

Sunny and dry Monday and Tuesday

Watching Wednesday & Thursday for possible wintry weather

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Sunshine makes a return as we kick off the week. Expect near-seasonable high temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunny and dry conditions today. (WDBJ Weather)

Tuesday will feature increasing cloud cover ahead of our next weather maker. Expect a mix of sun & clouds. Highs will be mainly in the 40s.

WINTRY WEATHER POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

We’re trending on the active side with many models showing a strong cold front moving across the country arriving here by the middle of the week. This will bring back colder temperatures and the chance for precipitation. If everything lines up correctly, some hometowns could see a wintry mix late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

A midweek system could bring a wintry mix Thursday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

As of right now, a cold rain will be the main precipitation type for most of our hometowns. That rainfall could add up to 1″ in many communities.

The timing and precipitation types will change between now and then. Once model agreement increases with this system, our confidence will increase on exact timing and precipitation. Stay tuned as we continue to look at the latest data and fine-tune the forecast.

COLDER CONDITIONS REMAIN

Past the strong mid-week front we will have colder air continue to set the stage. Afternoon highs will read in the 30s and low 40s with overnight lows dropping into the 20s and low 30s. We could see some upslope snow showers for the mountains of West Virginia on Friday into Saturday morning as this low pressure system exits. Gusty, northwest winds will be with us to close out the week. Calmer conditions start to build in by next weekend, but temperatures will be well below normal.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast! A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. First episode is a recap of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season with Brent Watts and a special guest who used to be an intern at WDBJ7 and is now at the National Hurricane Center!

We launched a new podcast called 'Slight Chance of Science' (WDBJ7)

