Understanding Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With shorter days and longer nights many can feel an emotional shift this time of year. To understand Seasonal Affective Disorder or S.A.D. Katherine Bays from Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare joined Here @ Home.

The disorder happens when the seasons transition and people start to have a harder time to find motivation, feel energy and accomplish a daily routine. Bays explains that S.A.D. is different from other mental health issues because people will feel the intense symptoms in the fall and winter months, but once spring comes those symptoms will ease without a big change in routine.

Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare is one resource that can help people manage those symptoms.

Watch the video for more information about S.A.D.

