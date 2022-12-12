Birthdays
Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Rockbridge County

After speaking with negotiators, deputies say the wanted man came out of the room and pointed a...
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rockbridge County that left one man dead.

According to a press release posted Monday to the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Friday, December 9 around 10 p.m., deputies were called to a home in Lee Hi Acres for a report of a wanted person at a residence.

When deputies arrived with arrest warrants, they report they made contact with the wanted person, identified as Michael Fredric Stevens, 57. They say Stevens retreated into a bedroom in the home and would not respond to the deputies’ requests to come out and speak with them.

Around 11 p.m., after speaking with negotiators, deputies say Stevens came out of the room and pointed a gun at the deputies in the hallway. The deputies fired at Stevens and hit him.

He was treated by EMS but died at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In accordance with Rockbridge Sheriff’s Office policy, the deputies involved have been placed on administrative duty and the sheriff’s office has requested VSP conduct an investigation.

