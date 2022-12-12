VT student-athlete gives back through NIL partnership

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech basketball player, John Camden, put his reading skills to the test on Dec. 12.

“I’ve really been wanting to do something for the community and just give back, especially with kids, because I remember being in their shoes,” he said.

Through a partnership with New River Community Action, Camden read to four Head Start classrooms in Blacksburg and Christiansburg.

“Ways that I can wear that Virginia Tech across my chest and promote the giving spirit and just doing what I can for the community,” he said. “I think it goes a long way.”

“I just hope that they see that there’s good people in the community and also that they want to continue in school, as wel,l and go to college and maybe be an athlete like, John,” NRCA Family Service Specialist Leah Hill said.

She says this is the first time a Virginia Tech athlete has partnered with the program and hopes it isn’t the last time.

“We serve children from at risk backgrounds and so just the more opportunities and different experiences that the children get to have I think it’s just an overall enrichment program for for the children,” she said.

The pre-school students enjoyed hearing the story and receiving some snacks, but for one student, Camden’s looks caught her eye.

“This was the best day ever,” she said. “He’s handsome.”

“My message to them is honestly just to follow your passions and chase your dreams and when they see someone like me coming back to them, I hope they do the same thing in the future when they get to my age and older,” Camden said.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.