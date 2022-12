FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A Franklin Co. crash along US-220S has closed the road.

The crash was near Fork Mountain Rd; Rt. 608N/S, according to VDOT.

“A detour will be in place. From 220 southbound, right on route 608 Fork Mountain Road, left on route 607 Providence Church Road, left on route 605 Henry Road, back to route 220 south.’

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.