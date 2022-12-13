Birthdays
AGING IN PLACE: Defining Home Health and its benefits for older loved ones

It includes everything from physical therapy to social worker services
Home Health is a good option, as older family members recover from illness or injury
Home Health is a good option, as older family members recover from illness or injury
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Most of us would rather be at home while recovering from a serious illness or injury.

But home can also be an assisted living or independent living facility, according to Melissa Dent, a transitional care coordinator with All About Care.

WDBJ7 asked Dent to explain what Home Health includes.

“What that entails is physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, a home health aide, a skilled nurse and even social worker resources,” says Dent.

So, how does somebody quality to receive home health?

“To qualify for home health, you have to have a taxing effort to leave your home, or require the assistance of another person. That could be using a wheelchair or walker, a cane, or having to have someone else come in and assist you to leave your home,” says Dent.

As for costs, it depends on what kind of Medicare plan your family member has.

“Medicare covers 100% of home health, and it is covered by most commercial insurance plans, depending on the plan that you elect. So, that’s why it’s important especially this time of year with open enrollment with Medicare is that you go over all those fine details. It might sound good at first, we can save you a couple of dollars on your medication each month, but when it comes down to it and you truly need the service, you need to make sure that’s part of your benefit,” says Dent.

