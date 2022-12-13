Birthdays
Become a Farm Coach with Lynchburg Grows

A look at what a Farm Coach does and why they are needed
By Natalie Faunce
Lynchburg, Va. (WDBJ) - Farming can be fun and rewarding, but it is also a lot of hard work. Sometimes you need a listening ear, or a fresh perspective on your farm.

Olivia Boyce, a Farm Coach from Lynchburg Grows joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the important work a Farm Coach does, and what a typical day looks like.

Listen in to what the job entails, and if you’re interested in becoming a Farm Coach, they would love to hear from you! Call 434-846-5665 for more information!

