Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects that smashed front door of business

Credit: Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Over $50,000 worth of cigarette cartons were stolen and the front door was smashed at Express Tobacco (18013 Forest Road) on Tuesday. The Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for two masked and gloved males that were seen entering the business.

The suspects are believed to have left in a white Kia sedan.

“The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information to contact Investigator Ellis at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.”

