Blacksburg eyeing permanent bus fare elimination
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg is eyeing a move to make bus fares go away forever.
During Tuesday’s town council meeting, councilors will vote on the proposed change.
Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith says she believes it will pass.
The Blacksburg Transit currently operates fare free as a result of the pandemic, but this move would permanently end bus fares.
“This is a conversation that’s taking place across the country,” Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said. “I think people increasingly understand that a robust transit system is something we all need in all localities.”
Mayor Hager-Smith says mass transit, walking and biking are a big part of the town’s future.
