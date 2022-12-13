Blacksburg eyeing permanent bus fare elimination

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg is eyeing a move to make bus fares go away forever.

During Tuesday’s town council meeting, councilors will vote on the proposed change.

Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith says she believes it will pass.

The Blacksburg Transit currently operates fare free as a result of the pandemic, but this move would permanently end bus fares.

“This is a conversation that’s taking place across the country,” Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said. “I think people increasingly understand that a robust transit system is something we all need in all localities.”

Mayor Hager-Smith says mass transit, walking and biking are a big part of the town’s future.

