Choosing the Right Book this Holiday Season
Owner of Too Many Books offers book recommendations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wondering what to get that hard-to-buy-for person on your list? How about giving the gift of escaping to a magical place, or diving into a fun romance novel?
Linda Steadman, the owner of Too Many Books, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about giving books as gifts this year.
She offers her recommendations (below) as you search for a great book to give to the special person in your life. Visit her store to find more great ideas!
Willie & Joe: The WWII Years
Group of Young Adult Graphic Novels
1st Edition One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
Group of Romance Paperbacks
3 Library of America
Roanoke Past and Present
Group of CJ Box Mysteries
Tela Charlottae
Hans Hofmann
The World of Chas Addams
Signed Barack Obama Audacity of Hope
Howard Pyle’s Book of Pirates
The Saturday Evening Post Merrie Christmas
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.