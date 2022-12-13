Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Choosing the Right Book this Holiday Season

Owner of Too Many Books offers book recommendations
Too Many Books
Too Many Books(Too Many Books)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wondering what to get that hard-to-buy-for person on your list? How about giving the gift of escaping to a magical place, or diving into a fun romance novel?

Linda Steadman, the owner of Too Many Books, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about giving books as gifts this year.

She offers her recommendations (below) as you search for a great book to give to the special person in your life. Visit her store to find more great ideas!

Willie & Joe: The WWII Years

Group of Young Adult Graphic Novels

1st Edition One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

Group of Romance Paperbacks

3 Library of America

Roanoke Past and Present

Group of CJ Box Mysteries

Tela Charlottae

Hans Hofmann

The World of Chas Addams

Signed Barack Obama Audacity of Hope

Howard Pyle’s Book of Pirates

The Saturday Evening Post Merrie Christmas

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bedford Police
Police respond to suspicious package at Bedford Walmart
Courtesy: Carroll Co. Sheriff's Office
Former Radford Police Captain arrested
WDBJ7
Man dies after shooting in NW Roanoke
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Charles James Reynolds, missing from Bedford County.
Bedford County man with special needs missing

Latest News

Become a Farm Coach with Lynchburg Grows
MIND Lab
Studying the Influences on Brain Development
Film Documents What Life is Like Living with Metastatic Cancer
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered for Delegate Campbell