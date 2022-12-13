Choosing the Right Book this Holiday Season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wondering what to get that hard-to-buy-for person on your list? How about giving the gift of escaping to a magical place, or diving into a fun romance novel?

Linda Steadman, the owner of Too Many Books, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about giving books as gifts this year.

She offers her recommendations (below) as you search for a great book to give to the special person in your life. Visit her store to find more great ideas!

Willie & Joe: The WWII Years

Group of Young Adult Graphic Novels

1st Edition One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

Group of Romance Paperbacks

3 Library of America

Roanoke Past and Present

Group of CJ Box Mysteries

Tela Charlottae

Hans Hofmann

The World of Chas Addams

Signed Barack Obama Audacity of Hope

Howard Pyle’s Book of Pirates

The Saturday Evening Post Merrie Christmas

