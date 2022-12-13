Compassion Church to give 1,000 free Christmas meals to those in need in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local ministry is preparing to give out free Christmas meal to those in need in the Lynchburg area.

Compassion Church is holding their 14th annual Community Christmas Box outreach this Saturday.

They will be delivering 1,000 boxes to people’s homes with enough food for a family to have Christmas dinner.

All of the boxes were reserved the week after Thanksgiving within 48 hours - faster than any previous year.

“Many of our families might have just enough to provide the regular food that they need,” said Russanna Cook, Compassionate Ministry Center Coordinator. “But, when buying special things like ham or those holiday things that they don’t typically buy, it really stretches them in being able to provide for their families. So, we wanted to just go the extra mile.”

Compassion Church also has a free food pantry on Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for those in need.

