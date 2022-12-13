Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Compassion Church to give 1,000 free Christmas meals to those in need in Lynchburg

1,000 free Christmas meals
1,000 free Christmas meals(Compassion Church)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local ministry is preparing to give out free Christmas meal to those in need in the Lynchburg area.

Compassion Church is holding their 14th annual Community Christmas Box outreach this Saturday.

They will be delivering 1,000 boxes to people’s homes with enough food for a family to have Christmas dinner.

All of the boxes were reserved the week after Thanksgiving within 48 hours - faster than any previous year.

“Many of our families might have just enough to provide the regular food that they need,” said Russanna Cook, Compassionate Ministry Center Coordinator. “But, when buying special things like ham or those holiday things that they don’t typically buy, it really stretches them in being able to provide for their families. So, we wanted to just go the extra mile.”

Compassion Church also has a free food pantry on Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for those in need.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bedford Police
Police respond to suspicious package at Bedford Walmart
Courtesy: Carroll Co. Sheriff's Office
Former Radford Police Captain arrested
WDBJ7
Man dies after shooting in NW Roanoke
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

Latest News

The funding will go toward expanding medical services in long term care facilities.
Carilion Clinic receives grant to expand medical services in nursing homes and long term care facilities
This is one possible solution to address the ongoing bus delays.
Roanoke City Public Schools discusses changing school start times at December board meeting
Sen. Mark Warner discusses collapse of cryptocurrency exchange.
Warner discusses collapse of cryptocurrency exchange
Blacksburg Fare Free Buses
Coates Recreation Center rendering
Danville Parks and Recreation reveals new potential designs for neighborhood parks