Council of Independent Colleges names new President

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia has named its new leader.

Richmond attorney and former Virginia lawmaker Chris Peace will serve as the organization’s President.

He will succeed Robert Lambeth who announced his plans to retire earlier this year.

The council represents 27 independent colleges and universities in Virginia and is headquartered in Bedford.

Peace will join the organization after the 2023 session of the Virginia General Assembly.

