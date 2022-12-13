Birthdays
Council of Independent Colleges names new President

The Council of independent Colleges in Virginia has named Chris Peace its new President.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia has named its new leader.

Richmond attorney and former Virginia lawmaker Chris Peace will serve as the organization’s President.

He will succeed Robert Lambeth who announced his plans to retire earlier this year.

The council represents 27 independent colleges and universities in Virginia and is headquartered in Bedford.

Peace will join the organization after the 2023 session of the Virginia General Assembly.

