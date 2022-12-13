Birthdays
Danville Parks and Recreation reveals new potential designs for neighborhood parks

Coates Recreation Center rendering
Coates Recreation Center rendering(Danville Parks and Recreation)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is asking the public for their input on the renovation of Coates Park, Doyle Thomas Park, and Pumpkin Creek Park.

Danville Parks and Recreation did an evaluation of all 21 neighborhood parks in Danville last year.

This year, they came out with a neighborhood parks plan for Coates Park, Doyle Thomas Park, and Pumpkin Creek Park.

“A lot of this year has been recruiting residents and letting them know that ‘hey, if you want to influence your community, if you want to make your community spaces better, come on out and be a part of this, said Dr. Stephanie Lovely, facilities and services planer for Danville Parks and Recreation. ”We’re really looking for residents to take the lead on this and let us know what’s going to make this park useful and relevant to them.”

They are still in the process of finalizing the budget. If the city approves funding, the community would like to see a skate park, a basketball court, a revamped community garden and more at Coates Parks.

The renderings for Doyle Thomas Park include items such as new swings, a resurfaced basketball court with bleachers and a memorial space.

“In all the parks, people wanted a place to meet to connect with their neighbors. It just enhances your feelings of being at home. The park becomes a part of the neighborhood and a part of your front and back yard,” added Dr. Lovely.

At Pumpkin Creek Park, the ball field would be removed to create space for picnic shelters, two full size basketball courts, an open play area, an outdoor classroom and a zipline.

“The pandemic showed us just how vital these spaces are not only for fitness, exercise and play for kids, but also for people of all ages to find that community connection,” explained Dr. Lovely.

They will be asking for community feedback on Camilla Williams, Camp Grove, and Cedar Brooks Parks next year. They hope to secure funding to be able to renovate three parks per year.

