Delegate Ronnie Campbell dies

Ronnie Campbell
Ronnie Campbell(Ronnie Campbell for Delegate Facebook page)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - 24th District Delegate Ronnie Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement from his family.

Campbell had served in the House of Delegates since 2019.

Campbell, who was a former Virginia State Trooper, represented Rockbridge County, Bath County, portions of Amherst and Augusta counties, as well as the cities of Lexington and Buena Vista in the House of Delegates.

A statement issued by his family can be found below:

Multiple Virginia leaders have released statements on Campbell’s death.

