Discussions continue on proposed cigarette tax in Montgomery County

Montgomery County, Va. (WDBJ) - A cigarette tax could be coming to Montgomery County in 2023. Discussions continued at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where a public hearing was held.

The proposed ordinance would put a .40 cent tax on each pack of cigarettes. The county estimates the tax could bring in around $200,000 a year. The money would go towards funding the county’s Parks and Recreation Department.

“I support this tax. I feel that it would be a big help to my growing County Parks and Rec Department. It would help with facilities as well as programs, which are very important,” said one speaker.

“As a mother, it’s important to me to always emphasize to my two teenagers the value of making good healthy decisions. Part of that is avoiding gateway substances like alcohol, tobacco and marijuana,” said one speaker.

But not everyone is in favor, including the owner of Gobble Stop in Blacksburg.

“Adding this new tax would drive customers out of Montgomery County to places with lower tax rates, Roanoke County and Blacksburg, or no cigarette tax at all, which would be Floyd County, Giles County. This will negatively impact gross revenue for Montgomery County retailers and additional tax revenue for the county.”

The Board of Supervisors did not weigh in on the tax at Monday’s meeting. A vote is expected in 2023 and if passed, would start on April 1, 2023.

