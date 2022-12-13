Film Documents What Life is Like Living with Metastatic Cancer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Breast cancer is the most common cancer worldwide. Metastatic breast cancer or mBC, also known as stage 4, cannot be cured and therefore brings a different experience than earlier stage cancer. Many people living with mBC often feel overlooked or even ignored.

mBC Unspoken is a new digital platform from Oscar-winning director Cynthia Wade which uncovers the difficult unspoken and real stories about people living with metastatic breast cancer, brought to life through artistic performance.

Cynthia, along with Jessica, a mother whose experience with metastatic breast cancer is showcased in mBC Unspoken, talk about why they felt this documentation of her journey is so important

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.