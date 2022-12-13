Birthdays
Film Documents What Life is Like Living with Metastatic Cancer

A look at one mom’s difficult cancer journey
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Breast cancer is the most common cancer worldwide. Metastatic breast cancer or mBC, also known as stage 4, cannot be cured and therefore brings a different experience than earlier stage cancer. Many people living with mBC often feel overlooked or even ignored.

mBC Unspoken is a new digital platform from Oscar-winning director Cynthia Wade which uncovers the difficult unspoken and real stories about people living with metastatic breast cancer, brought to life through artistic performance.

Cynthia, along with Jessica, a mother whose experience with metastatic breast cancer is showcased in mBC Unspoken, talk about why they felt this documentation of her journey is so important

