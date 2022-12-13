Birthdays
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered for Delegate Campbell

(MGN / Pexels)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an order Tuesday afternoon to lower flags in memory of and respect for Delegate Ronnie Campbell.

The Republican from Virginia’s 24th district died after a battle with cancer, according to his family who shared the news Tuesday morning. The announcement was followed by statements from the Governor and other delegates honoring his service.

Governor Youngkin ordered the American flag and Commonwealth of Virginia flag lowered to half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth until sunset on Wednesday, December 14.

