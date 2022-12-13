Grayson County developing app gauging New River float times

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River plays a big role in Grayson County’s tourism.

To help make the experience on the river safer and more enjoyable the county is working on a new web based app.

“Folks will be able to go to it on our website, and calculate how long it will take to float from point A to point B on the New River,” Grayson County’s Director of Tourism Tracy Cornett said.

The app will create estimates to help people navigate a float on the New River.

“It will also calculate taking in factors such as flow rate along the river, type of vessel that you’re floating in, for example, an inner tube versus a kayak,” she said.

Along with the app, Grayson County Tourism will be adding signage and solar hot spots at all of the Department of Wildlife Resources boat ramps in the county.

“You can connect to that hotspot there through US Cellular and be able to download that app from there and go to our website,” Cornett said. “There will be signage there just in case the live site is down, the estimates will be on there as well as some other pertinent information about the section of the river that you’ll be floating.”

These projects are being funded through American Rescue Plan money and Virginia Outdoors Foundation grants.

“The last thing we want to have is someone to have a bad experience on the river, and we’ve had those in Grayson County, so hopefully these these flow rate gauges is going to go a long way store to furthering the safety for our people that come and have a good experience,” Grayson County Interim County Administrator Mitch Smith said.

