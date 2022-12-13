Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Holiday shipping deadlines approach for UPS, FedEx, US mail

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and same-day shipping. (CNN, YOUTUBE, USPS, Youtube/USPS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The clock is ticking to get holiday gifts delivered on time.

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and same-day shipping to make sure presents arrive on time.

All three delivery services have posted their holiday shipping deadlines which are almost the same as last year.

For FedEx, the last day for ground delivery is Wednesday, Dec. 14.

For the U.S. Postal Service, the last day for ground delivery is Saturday, Dec. 17.

UPS, on the other hand, suggests getting an estimate from its website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bedford Police
Police respond to suspicious package at Bedford Walmart
Courtesy: Carroll Co. Sheriff's Office
Former Radford Police Captain arrested
WDBJ7
Man dies after shooting in NW Roanoke
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the...
Biden signs gay marriage bill at White House ceremony
His family said the world just lost a wonderful man who, despite his disabilities, devoted his...
‘He had a lot of life ahead of him’: Disabled dad killed in road rage shooting, police say
Sam Brinton, a nuclear engineer, was serving as a deputy assistant secretary at the Department...
Biden official accused of stealing luggage from 2 airports no longer employed
Overnight lows fall into the 20s and low 30s.
Full Forecast: Tracking a cold rain plus a wintry mix Wed-Thurs.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported that Mauna Loa is no longer erupting.
USGS: Hawaiian volcanoes Mauna Loa and Kilauea no longer erupting