JLARC studies mental health system, community services boards

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Improving Virginia’s mental health system is shaping up as a major focus for the upcoming session of the Virginia General Assembly.

Governor Glenn Youngkin and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say it will be a priority.

And Monday morning, the state’s watchdog agency released a report that could provide a framework for some of the changes.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission took a closer look at the state’s Community Services Boards, the organizations that coordinate community-based care for people who need mental health services.

JLARC did not recommend a fundamental restructuring, but said improvements are needed.

JLARC Director Hal Greer said the Community Services Boards can meet the needs of Virginians, with better oversight from the state, attention to staffing and salaries, and a focus on more intensive crisis services.

“It’s clear from our review that additional funding is needed now to address current challenges and the report identifies some of those areas of need. You will hear our recommendation this morning for increasing crisis services.”

The JLARC report said the prevalence of mental illness is increasing in Virginia and the nation.

Because of staffing challenges and other issues, many people experience long waits before they receive services.

JLARC is also working on a study of state hospitals, but lawmakers said that report cannot come quickly enough.

“I appreciate the workload that you and your team has,” said Sen. Tommy Norment (R-Wiliamsburg), “but I don’t get warm fuzzies realizing we’re going to let this languish for another year.”

There was other news on the mental health front Monday, as Governor Youngkin announced the launch of a new task force that will attempt to address what he described as a crisis involving people with temporary detention orders who are waiting for care.

Youngkin said he is forming the Prompt Placement Task Force and is committed “to making substantial progress in providing access to resources, caring for Virginians and reforming the TDO process.”

