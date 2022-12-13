A little sunshine today before winter steps in mid-week

We’ll see some sunshine today with more clouds late

Rain showers develop later Wednesday

Weather Alert Day issued Thursday due to ice potential

TUESDAY

Today will feature some sunshine later this morning, but clouds will be on the increase late ahead of our next weather maker. Expect a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WINTRY WEATHER POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY

A complex front pushes in Wednesday and Thursday bringing us our first taste of wintry weather. (WDBJ7)

We’re trending on the active side with many models showing a strong cold front moving across the country arriving here by Wednesday. This will bring back colder temperatures and widespread precipitation. If everything lines up correctly, some hometowns could see a wintry mix late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

A cold rain pushes in throughout the day on Wednesday. (WDBJ7)

Freezing rain will start to mix in late Wednesday and continues for Thursday. (WDBJ7)

As of right now, a cold rain will be the main precipitation type for most of our hometowns. That rainfall could add up to 0.50-1.0″ in many communities.

Our Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday due to ice accumulation being possible. Freezing rain is more likely in the higher elevations along and west of the Blue Ridge.

A Weather Alert Day is issued for Thursday. December 15th due to ice potential. (WDBJ7)

The timing and precipitation types will change between now and then. Once model agreement increases with this system, our confidence will increase on exact timing and precipitation. Stay tuned as we continue to look at the latest data and fine-tune the forecast.

Right now looks like a cold rain will push through starting Wednesday afternoon.

Late Wednesday and into Thursday wintry mix (mainly in the form of freezing rain) will mix in with plain rain showers. Mainly in the higher elevations along and west of the Blue Ridge.

Drier conditions push in Friday, but upslope flurries are possible.

If everything holds together with the potential for freezing rain a glaze of ice is likely for some with higher ice accumulations in the higher elevations.

Freezing rain will push in late Wednesday and throughout the day on Thursday. Right now looks like most could see at least a glaze of ice. (WDBJ7)

COLDER CONDITIONS REMAIN

Past the strong mid-week front we will have drier, but windy air set the stage. We could see some upslope flurries for areas west on Friday as this low pressure system exits. Majority of the area will witness gusty, northwest winds on Friday.

Afternoon highs will read in the 30s and low 40s with overnight lows dropping into the 20s and low 30s for the weekend. Mostly dry conditions will be with us for next weekend.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast! A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. First episode is a recap of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season with Brent Watts and a special guest who used to be an intern at WDBJ7 and is now at the National Hurricane Center!

We launched a new podcast called 'Slight Chance of Science' (WDBJ7)

