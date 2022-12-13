Birthdays
Mill Mountain Theatre cancels performances due to COVID-19

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” Lights Up the Stage at Mill Mountain’s...
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” Lights Up the Stage at Mill Mountain’s Theatre
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mill Mountain Theatre has canceled the December 14th, 15th and 16th performances of Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the cast and crew.

The decision to cancel was made after consulting with healthcare advisors.

If you bought tickets for any impacted show, you can transfer them to another “Holiday Inn” performance, any Main Stage show in 2023, or give the tickets as a donation in exchange for a full refund.

