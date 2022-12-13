Pittsylvania County officials searching for missing Gretna teen

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 17-year-old Gretna girl.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Jamila Jana’a Gadson went missing from her home on Rockford School Road in Gretna on Tuesday.

Investigators say Gadson is 5′5, weighing 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Gadson’s whereabouts or those with information related to her disappearance are asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s office at 434-432-7931 or the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044. If the information you provide leads to the arrest of any individual(s) who may have committed a criminal act as it relates to GADSON’s disappearance you may be eligible for up to a $5,000 cash reward if your information leads to the arrest, conviction of the individual(s) responsible for her disappearance. You may also email information to sar@pittgov.org

JAMILA JANA’A GADSON 3 images (WDBJ7)

