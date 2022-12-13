Police arrest 19-year-old wanted following August homicide in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police, along with other agencies, arrested a 19-year-old suspect authorities had been searching for since August.

According to the Danville Police Department, their officers along with members of the U.S. Marshal Service and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office took Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver, 19, into custody Tuesday afternoon in Gretna without incident.

Oliver has been charged with robbery, use of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon. The search for Oliver followed the shooting death of a Danville man on August 16. Police said they were called to the 300 block of Halifax Street in Danville for reports of a shooting and found Patrick Lanigan Duffy dead from gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The following day, August 17, police announced two Danville males were wanted: Oliver and an unidentified 14-year-old male. Police said then that they believed Oliver left the scene of the shooting with a gun and told the public to consider him armed and dangerous.

On August 18, police announced they had arrested the 14-year-old suspect who was being sought for robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On August 26, the 14-year-old male was charged with first degree murder in Duffy’s killing. At that time, Danville Police said they wouldn’t release the teen’s name or mugshot. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office will decide whether the suspect is charged as an adult or a juvenile.

No other details were immediately provided by police about Oliver’s arrest Tuesday.

Police said he will be taken to the Danville City Jail.

