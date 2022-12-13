Rookie’s opens at River Ridge Shopping Center

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Many residents living in Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake or Roanoke know all about the sweet treats that Rookie’s has to offer. In the fall, River Ridge approached Rookie’s owners about opening a new space in the shopping center.

“River Ridge actually came and approached us and wanted us to join everything that they’re doing here at the mall, and we’re really honored by that,” said Holly Nickerson, one of the owners of Rookie’s.

That’s exactly what happened. Just about three weeks ago, Rookie’s opened their newest space at River Ridge. Something unique about the indoor space is it’s ability to allow Rookie’s to be open all year round.

“The growth and the way that Rookie’s has kind of developed over the years is nothing that we would have ever dreamed of. And it’s kind of fun to see how organically we’ve grown, with the reception that we’ve received from people that just love our ice cream and our cookies and the things that we’re trying to create here.”

From making their own ice cream to opening up this newest space, Rookie’s is excited for what they can continue to offer every person they serve.

For more information on Rookie’s, you can find its website here.

