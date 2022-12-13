Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Rookie’s opens at River Ridge Shopping Center

By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Many residents living in Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake or Roanoke know all about the sweet treats that Rookie’s has to offer. In the fall, River Ridge approached Rookie’s owners about opening a new space in the shopping center.

“River Ridge actually came and approached us and wanted us to join everything that they’re doing here at the mall, and we’re really honored by that,” said Holly Nickerson, one of the owners of Rookie’s.

That’s exactly what happened. Just about three weeks ago, Rookie’s opened their newest space at River Ridge. Something unique about the indoor space is it’s ability to allow Rookie’s to be open all year round.

“The growth and the way that Rookie’s has kind of developed over the years is nothing that we would have ever dreamed of. And it’s kind of fun to see how organically we’ve grown, with the reception that we’ve received from people that just love our ice cream and our cookies and the things that we’re trying to create here.”

From making their own ice cream to opening up this newest space, Rookie’s is excited for what they can continue to offer every person they serve.

For more information on Rookie’s, you can find its website here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Carroll Co. Sheriff's Office
Former Radford Police Captain arrested
Courtesy: Bedford Police
Police respond to suspicious package at Bedford Walmart
Republican Party of VA releases statement after imagery deemed racist appears on website
Three people taken to the hospital after Roanoke Co. crash
Credit: Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Seven arrested on narcotics charges within Bedford Co.

Latest News

Rookie's Now In River Ridge
Montgomery Co. Cigarette Tax Feedback
Liberty Flames
Liberty men’s basketball defeated by Oral Roberts, 84-70
Cigarettes (STOCK)
Discussions continue on proposed cigarette tax in Montgomery County