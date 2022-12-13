Suspect arrested after Lynchburg officer-involved shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who was wanted on multiple charges barricaded himself in the attic of a Lynchburg residence Tuesday, leading to an officer-involved shooting before he was eventually arrested.

According to Lynchburg Police, the department was joined by multiple local, state and federal partners to serve previously issued arrest warrants for violent offenders within the city on Tuesday.

At around 9 a.m. in the 100-block of Holmes Circle, they tried to arrest Aaron Hadley Roberts III, 31, of Lynchburg, who was wanted for:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon – 18.2-308.2

Violation of a Protective Order (Felony) – 18.2-60.4

Brandishing a Firearm – 18.2-282

Following about two hours of attempts to negotiate, Roberts displayed a gun and a Lynchburg police officer then fired a department-issued handgun. Nobody was injured as a result of the shooting. The man was taken into custody without further conflict.

A gun was recovered at the scene, and Roberts was charged with:

Brandishing a Firearm – 18.2-282

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon – 18.2-308.2

Obstruction of Justice – 18.2-460

He is being held without bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

“The officer who discharged a department-issued handgun has been placed in a non-enforcement, limited-duty status until the investigation is complete.”

