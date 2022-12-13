Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Suspect arrested after Lynchburg officer-involved shooting

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who was wanted on multiple charges barricaded himself in the attic of a Lynchburg residence Tuesday, leading to an officer-involved shooting before he was eventually arrested.

According to Lynchburg Police, the department was joined by multiple local, state and federal partners to serve previously issued arrest warrants for violent offenders within the city on Tuesday.

At around 9 a.m. in the 100-block of Holmes Circle, they tried to arrest Aaron Hadley Roberts III, 31, of Lynchburg, who was wanted for:

  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon – 18.2-308.2
  • Violation of a Protective Order (Felony) – 18.2-60.4
  • Brandishing a Firearm – 18.2-282

Following about two hours of attempts to negotiate, Roberts displayed a gun and a Lynchburg police officer then fired a department-issued handgun. Nobody was injured as a result of the shooting. The man was taken into custody without further conflict.

A gun was recovered at the scene, and Roberts was charged with:

  • Brandishing a Firearm – 18.2-282
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon – 18.2-308.2
  • Obstruction of Justice – 18.2-460

He is being held without bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

“The officer who discharged a department-issued handgun has been placed in a non-enforcement, limited-duty status until the investigation is complete.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bedford Police
Police respond to suspicious package at Bedford Walmart
Courtesy: Carroll Co. Sheriff's Office
Former Radford Police Captain arrested
WDBJ7
Man dies after shooting in NW Roanoke
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

Latest News

Overnight lows fall into the 20s and low 30s.
Full Forecast: Tracking a cold rain plus a wintry mix Wed-Thurs.
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office says Jamila Jana'a Gadson went missing Tuesday from...
Pittsylvania County officials searching for missing Gretna teen
2 Virginia Democrats join race for late Rep. McEachin’s seat
Blacksburg Transit
Blacksburg eyeing permanent bus fare elimination