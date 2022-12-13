Birthdays
Virginia moves up to No. 2 in AP Top 25

UVa basketball.
UVa basketball.(WVIR)
By Hailey Wilt
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:25 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s men’s basketball team has moved up one spot to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Monday.

Purdue jumped three spots past the undefeated Cavaliers to become the new No. 1 team.

Houston fell from No. 1 to No. 5 ahead of their match-up with the ‘Hoos at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday, December 17.

