Virginia moves up to No. 2 in AP Top 25
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:25 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s men’s basketball team has moved up one spot to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Monday.
Purdue jumped three spots past the undefeated Cavaliers to become the new No. 1 team.
Houston fell from No. 1 to No. 5 ahead of their match-up with the ‘Hoos at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday, December 17.
