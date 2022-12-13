Winter weather driving tips from AAA

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the possibility of a winter weather mix forecasted for our hometowns Wednesday night and Thursday, it’s a good idea to get prepared now.

Earlier in 2022, the shutdown on Interstate 95 was a good example as to why you want to make sure you have an emergency kit in your car.

It should have the typical things like a flashlight, an ice scraper, a first aid kit but also things like a blanket to keep warm and snacks and water just in case you are stuck somewhere.

Other things you can do to prepare include filling up your gas tank.

A spokes person from AAA said make sure your tire pressure is correct and have enough tread on them.

“A really simple test, because you probably don’t have a tread checker, is to turn a quarter upside down, put it in between those treads. If you can see any of the space above the president’s head on that quarter, your tread is getting too low and you need to think about getting some new tires out there and really to think about it, you may not have enough tread to give you that traction that you’re going to need on the roads,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson.

Dean said the most important advice he has for drivers is to know before you go, especially during your nighttime commute when it gets dark.

Road conditions can constantly change so it’s important to pay attention to the pavement.

Remember, bridges and overpasses freeze first and take it slow.

Dean said never use cruise control during any wet weather including rain, freezing rain or snow.

“In ice, you may have all four wheels spinning, but they’re not giving you any traction because it’s just as slick for someone who has two wheels, so bringing that speed down even if you have all wheel drive or four wheel drive and anticipating some of those issues if you can, but remember if you get onto that ice, the best bet is to try and keep that inertia going straight, not breaking too hard, not spinning the wheel too fast because that’s when you can get into some of that trouble,” said Dean.

