7@four: Pet Talk, December 14, 2022

By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

Christmas is a popular time to give pets as gifts. What is the best way to do that and what to expect when adding a new pet to your family?

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

