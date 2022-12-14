Birthdays
7@four previews tenth annual ValleyStar Credit Union Big Lick Downtown Countdown

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ValleyStar Credit Union Big Lick Downtown Countdown returns for their tenth year to Downtown Roanoke this New Year’s Eve.

The event will be held at Center in the Square, Market Square Plaza and the historic City Market Building December 31 from 8 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

7@four’s Logan Sherrill interviews J.D. Stuphin, owner, creative director and CEO of Big Lick Entertainment about the upcoming event.

The New Year’s Eve celebration will feature live bands The Low Low Chariot, Vinyl Nation, Macklyn and multiple DJ’s alongside gaming, cocktails, craft beer, food and fun to welcome the new year with Roanoke Star Rise at Midnight.

Tickets are available at the Center in the Square box office and online at centerinthesquare.org and on Big Lick Entertainment’s website. You can also call (540) 224-1200. General admission is $20 and includes concert at Market Square, DJ party at City Market Building and gaming at Center in the Square. Kids 12 and under are free. VIP tickets include access to the VIP party at the Center in the Square Rooftop featuring a DJ, surf and turf heavy appetizers, expanded bar options and two drink tickets for $75.

