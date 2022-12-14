Annual “Guns N Hoses” hockey game tickets on sale

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tickets for the annual “Guns N Hoses” hockey game at the Berglund Center are on sale now.

The event will be on January 28th, 2023 at 6 p.m.

The charity ice hockey tournament will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the official charity of the International Association of Firefighters.

Each year, local Roanoke-area firefighters (the “Hoses”) take on a team of local Roanoke-area police officers and law enforcement personnel (the “Guns”). During the last 15 years, Roanoke’s Guns and Hoses have raised over $300,000 for the MDA, and more than 66,000 people have attended the games, including three consecutive sellouts in the last three years!

Tickets will range from $11 to $16 and can be purchased by going to henritzedentaltickets.com or by clicking.

