Carilion Clinic receives grant to expand medical services in nursing homes and long term care facilities

The funding will go toward expanding medical services in long term care facilities.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic received part of a nearly $10 million grant that will help expand care for senior citizens in nursing homes and long term care facilities.

The Virginia Department of Health awarded Carilion $800,000. That money will go toward staffing infection prevention specialists in nursing homes.

Carilion’s medical director for infection prevention explained the grant money will help address staffing shortages.

”Because of these transitions in and out of healthcare facilities, trying to build teams that can consistently help maintain capacity is helpful for the long term care facilities,” Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie said.

Carilion is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to expand medical services in nursing homes.

The grant funding is expected to fund the positions through July 2024.

