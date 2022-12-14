Cold rain this afternoon; pockets of freezing rain Thursday

Rain showers develop this afternoon

We’ll see rain transition into freezing rain late

Weather Alert Day issued Thursday due to ice potential

WINTRY WEATHER POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect 7PM on Wednesday for the counties highlighted in pink until Thursday at 1PM.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. (WDBJ Weather)

We’re trending on the active side with many models showing a strong cold front moving across the country arriving here by Wednesday. This will bring back colder temperatures and widespread precipitation. Cold rain showers will start to push in during the afternoon from west to east. Most tomorrow will only witness plain rain. During the evening and overnight pockets of freezing rain will develop.

Most will see a cold rain while the higher elevations with transition into a period of freezing rain. (WDBJ Weather)

As of right now, a cold rain will be the main precipitation type for most of our hometowns. That rainfall could add up to 1+” in many communities. Rain could be heavy at times.

Our Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday due to ice accumulation being possible. Freezing rain is more likely in the higher elevations along and west of the Blue Ridge and areas near I-64.

A Weather Alert Day is issued for Thursday. December 15th due to ice potential. (WDBJ7)

Stay tuned as we continue to look at the latest data and fine-tune the forecast.

MAIN POINTS

Right now looks like a cold rain will push through starting Wednesday afternoon traveling west to east.

Late Wednesday and into Thursday a wintry mix (mainly in the form of freezing rain) will mix in with plain rain showers. Mainly in the higher elevations along and west of the Blue Ridge.

Drier conditions push in Friday, but upslope flurries are possible.

If everything holds together with the potential for freezing rain a glaze of ice is likely for some with higher ice accumulations in the higher elevations.

Ice accumulation is possible at higher elevations and counties to the North. (WDBJ Weather)

COLDER THAN AVERAGE THROUGH CHRISTMAS

This week’s cold front sets the stage for what is going to be an unseasonably frigid stretch of weather lasting at least through Christmas. There are also a couple more opportunities for wintry weather, though none of them are showing consistently on the models. The main ingredient necessary for wintry weather will be the second round of cold air that drops south into the Rockies late next week, then slowly shifts east toward Christmas weekend.

Ahead of it is a cold front which may bring the opportunity for some wintry weather for the Central United States. However, there are still lots of questions as to whether it makes its way toward the east coast.

Another blast of cold air stretches into the Rockies before shifting east next week. This may bring some very cold air into the region Christmas weekend. (WDBJ7)

