Dealing with Loss During the Holiday Season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Family is the focal point of the holiday season, and many viewers might be facing their first holiday without a loved one.

Good Samaritan is there for these families a full 13 months after the passing of a family member, with a volunteer-based bereavement program.

The first year after losing a loved one is the most challenging and this support group was created to be there through these tough anniversaries. Upon completing their 13 months, many families even come back as volunteers to bolster their community and continue to help those in need.

Kim Shelor, a Volunteer with Good Samaritan Hospice, along with Danielle Alexander, Community Outreach Coordinator at Good Samaritan, join us on Here @ Home to talk about how volunteers make an impact on Hospice Care and the myths surrounding hospice care.

For more information visit https://goodsam.care/ or call 540-776-0198

