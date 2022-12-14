Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Driver in HOV lane cited for inflatable Grinch passenger

An Arizona trooper pulled over a “Seuss-picious” driver and passenger during busy morning...
An Arizona trooper pulled over a “Seuss-picious” driver and passenger during busy morning traffic last week.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - An Arizona driver was cited for traveling with a “Seuss-picious” driver down the interstate, according to police.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says around 8 a.m. during busy morning traffic last week, a trooper spotted a driver in the HOV lane on Interstate 10 and saw a “grumpy green guy” in the passenger seat. After pulling over the driver, troopers say the passenger turned out to be an inflatable Grinch.

The department posted the encounter on Twitter, saying while they appreciate the festive flair just in time for the holiday season, it’s illegal to drive in the HOV with no other passengers. The driver received a citation for an HOV violation.

The department wants to send a message to all drivers: “don’t get caught with a Grinch this Christmas!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Courtesy: Bedford Police
Police respond to suspicious package at Bedford Walmart
Ronnie Campbell
Delegate Ronnie Campbell dies
After speaking with negotiators, deputies say the wanted man came out of the room and pointed a...
Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Rockbridge County

Latest News

In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
Mississippi set to execute man for killing 16-year-old girl
W. Main Street closure in Pulaski
Pulaski businesses asking for support during W. Main St. closure
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013. DePape, the man police said...
Paul Pelosi attack: Man told cops of ‘evil’ in Washington
Essentials to keep in your car
Essentials to keep in the car this winter
Tips On Gifting Pets During The Holidays
Tips On Gifting Pets During The Holidays