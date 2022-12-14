EARLY YEARS: New podcast launch for our family segment

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In our weekly “Early Years” segments, we showcase topics and issues of interest to families in our hometowns.

Now we’re expanding our WDBJ7 podcasts to include some of those stories.

For our inaugural “Early Years” podcast this week, we spoke with Nancy Hans, Executive Director of the Partnership for Community Wellness, formally known as the Prevention Council of Roanoke.

Hans addressed the ongoing risks of counterfeit drugs, rainbow fentanyl and other substances.

“So, this is about industries and it’s about street chemists. It’s about wanting to get to the youngest customer you can,” says Hans.

Hans also outlines how her organization, Partnership for Community Wellness, works to educate our community about drugs and other risks to youth.

